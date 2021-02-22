Earnings Preview for Donegal Group

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, February 23. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Donegal Group's Q4 earnings report.

Analysts expect Donegal Group earnings of $0.33 per share. Revenue will likely be around $193.86 million, according to the consensus estimate. Donegal Group reported a profit of $0.42 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $200.94 million.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be down 21.43%. Sales would have fallen 3.52% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.26 0.28 0.25 EPS Actual 0.32 0.61 0.43 0.42 Revenue Estimate 194.72 M 192.37 M 198.24 M 197.00 M Revenue Actual 196.51 M 198.90 M 184.91 M 200.94 M

Shares of Donegal Group were trading at $14 as of February 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.03%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Donegal Group is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.