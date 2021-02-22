Earnings Outlook For Cardtronics

On Tuesday, February 23, Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Wall Street analysts see Cardtronics reporting earnings of $0.54 per share on revenue of $275.53 million. Cardtronics reported a per-share profit of $0.7 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $338.81 million.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be down 22.86%. Sales would be down 18.68% on a year-over-year basis. Cardtronics's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.30 -0.06 0.38 0.58 EPS Actual 0.49 0.13 0.42 0.70 Revenue Estimate 273.81 M 231.52 M 322.85 M 334.77 M Revenue Actual 279.40 M 233.19 M 306.60 M 338.81 M

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 1.23%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cardtronics is scheduled to hold the call at 17:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.