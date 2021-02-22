A Preview Of Myriad Genetics's Earnings

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Tuesday, February 23. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Tuesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Myriad Genetics EPS loss is expected to be around $0.12, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $150.39 million. Myriad Genetics EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.23. Revenue was $195.10 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 152.17% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 22.92% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.30 -0.47 0.02 0.31 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.31 -0.08 0.23 Revenue Estimate 135.21 M 93.85 M 167.19 M 209.81 M Revenue Actual 145.20 M 93.20 M 164.00 M 195.10 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Myriad Genetics were trading at $31.34 as of February 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 70.54%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Myriad Genetics is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.