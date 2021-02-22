Diana Shipping: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 66.67% year over year to ($0.10), which missed the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $42,657,000 declined by 17.18% year over year, which beat the estimate of $40,610,000.

Outlook

Diana Shipping hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Diana Shipping hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 22, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/dship/mediaframe/43373/indexl.html

Price Action

52-week high: $3.78

Company's 52-week low was at $1.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 85.80%

Company Overview

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates a fleet of vessels consisting of dry bulk carriers such as Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, Capesize and Newcastlemax vessels. Using this fleet, the firm provides transportation services for various goods including coal, iron ore, and grains. It also transports minor bulks, including steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its dry bulk carrier vessels.