Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Diana Shipping: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2021 8:44am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 66.67% year over year to ($0.10), which missed the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $42,657,000 declined by 17.18% year over year, which beat the estimate of $40,610,000.

Outlook

Diana Shipping hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Diana Shipping hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 22, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/dship/mediaframe/43373/indexl.html

Price Action

52-week high: $3.78

Company's 52-week low was at $1.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 85.80%

Company Overview

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates a fleet of vessels consisting of dry bulk carriers such as Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, Capesize and Newcastlemax vessels. Using this fleet, the firm provides transportation services for various goods including coal, iron ore, and grains. It also transports minor bulks, including steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its dry bulk carrier vessels.

 

Related Articles (DSX)

Earnings Scheduled For February 22, 2021
Earnings Preview: Diana Shipping
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
64 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com