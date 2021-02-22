Market Overview

Recap: KBR Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2021 7:11am   Comments
Shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 10.87% year over year to $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.48.

Revenue of $1,466,000,000 up by 0.96% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,510,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.00 and $2.20.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $5,800,000,000 and $6,200,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 22, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.kbr.com%2F&eventid=2947946&sessionid=1&key=38FDBA62D34A0A8C62E6D4C762DEE3E1&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $32.44

52-week low: $12.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 44.73%

Company Description

KBR (formerly Kellogg, Brown & Root) is global provider of technology, integrated engineering, procurement, and construction delivery, and operations and maintenance services. The company's business is organized into two segments: government solutions and technology solutions. KBR has customers in more than 75 countries, with operations in 40, and employs 36,000 people. The firm generated $5.6 billion in revenue and $362 million in operating income in 2019.

 

