Recap: KBR Q4 Earnings
Shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 10.87% year over year to $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.48.
Revenue of $1,466,000,000 up by 0.96% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,510,000,000.
Looking Ahead
The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.00 and $2.20.
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $5,800,000,000 and $6,200,000,000.
Conference Call Details
Date: Feb 22, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.kbr.com%2F&eventid=2947946&sessionid=1&key=38FDBA62D34A0A8C62E6D4C762DEE3E1®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $32.44
52-week low: $12.00
Price action over last quarter: Up 44.73%
Company Description
KBR (formerly Kellogg, Brown & Root) is global provider of technology, integrated engineering, procurement, and construction delivery, and operations and maintenance services. The company's business is organized into two segments: government solutions and technology solutions. KBR has customers in more than 75 countries, with operations in 40, and employs 36,000 people. The firm generated $5.6 billion in revenue and $362 million in operating income in 2019.
