Earnings Scheduled For February 22, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $732.68 million.

• Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $40.61 million.

• DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $85.22 million.

• MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $326.62 million.

• Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $5.20 per share on revenue of $35.61 million.

• Solaris Oilfield Infra (NYSE:SOI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $22.19 million.

• Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion.

• Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.

• Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $269.69 million.

• GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $4.42 billion.

• KBR (NYSE:KBR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $308.80 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $147.87 million.

• GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $35.61 million.

• HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $426.26 million.

• Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.19 per share on revenue of $187.76 million.

• American Campus (NYSE:ACC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $215.30 million.

• Helix Energy Solutions Gr (NYSE:HLX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $152.10 million.

• National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $84.22 million.

• ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.

• Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $4.37 billion.

• ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $184.46 million.

• Transocean (NYSE:RIG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $699.08 million.

• Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.

• Air Lease (NYSE:AL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $486.60 million.

• Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $732.01 million.

• Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $143.06 million.

• Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $769.69 million.

• Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $838.05 million.

• National Storage (NYSE:NSA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $111.50 million.

• Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $56.05 million.

• Agora (NASDAQ:API) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Archrock (NYSE:AROC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $197.93 million.

• American States Water (NYSE:AWR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $110.50 million.

• Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $29.83 million.

• Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $38.60 million.

• Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $85.41 million.

• BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $492.17 million.

• Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $179.35 million.

• Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $44.91 million.

• CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $8.96 million.

• EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $91.79 million.

• Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $292.80 million.

• Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $115.26 million.

• Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $85.53 million.

• Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $257.63 million.

• Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $145.18 million.

• Healthcare Trust (NYSE:HTA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $185.99 million.

• ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $29.16 million.

• Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $157.90 million.

• Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $509.88 million.

• Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $191.73 million.

• Realty Income (NYSE:O) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $411.64 million.

• Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $985.68 million.

• Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $840.34 million.

• PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $102.77 million.

• Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $93.92 million.

• Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.24 per share on revenue of $8.78 million.

• SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $528.96 million.

• Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $152.13 million.

• Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $215.90 million.

• 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Unisys (NYSE:UIS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $556.17 million.

• Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

• Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $106.17 million.

• Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $419.66 million.

• ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.