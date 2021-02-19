Market Overview

Looking Into KB Home's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2021
Looking at Q4, KB Home (NYSE:KBH) earned $118.93 million, a 29.62% increase from the preceding quarter. KB Home also posted a total of $1.19 billion in sales, a 19.52% increase since Q3. In Q3, KB Home brought in $999.01 million in sales but only earned $91.75 million.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in KB Home's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, KB Home posted an ROCE of 0.04%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows KB Home is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For KB Home, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q4 Earnings Recap

KB Home reported Q4 earnings per share at $1.12/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.93/share.

 

