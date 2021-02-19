Proassurance's Earnings: A Preview

On Monday, February 22, Proassurance (NYSE:PRA) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Analysts covering Proassurance modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.01 on revenue of $184.46 million. In the same quarter last year, Proassurance reported EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $214.45 million.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Monday, quarterly profit would be up 100.79%. Sales would be down 13.98% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.10 -0.74 0.04 -1.56 EPS Actual 0.05 -0.60 -0.02 -1.27 Revenue Estimate 229.25 M 231.79 M 279.37 M 216.81 M Revenue Actual 194.56 M 207.29 M 203.85 M 214.45 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Proassurance were trading at $23.56 as of February 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Proassurance is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.