Freshpet Earnings Preview

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Monday, February 22. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Monday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Wall Street analysts see Freshpet reporting earnings of $0.09 per share on sales of $85.53 million. In the same quarter last year, Freshpet reported EPS of $0.12 on revenue of $65.75 million.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 25.0% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 30.08% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.10 -0.06 -0.05 0.17 EPS Actual 0.09 0 -0.07 0.12 Revenue Estimate 84.27 M 77.04 M 71.65 M 65.53 M Revenue Actual 84.19 M 79.98 M 70.10 M 65.75 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Freshpet were trading at $159.58 as of February 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 120.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Freshpet is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.