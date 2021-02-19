Earnings Preview for John Bean Technologies

On Monday, February 22, John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for John Bean Technologies is included in the following report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, John Bean Technologies analysts model for earnings of $0.89 per share on sales of $426.26 million. In the same quarter last year, John Bean Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.5 on revenue of $545.50 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Monday, earnings would be down 40.67%. Revenue would have fallen 21.86% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.74 0.75 1.41 EPS Actual 0.83 1.09 1.01 1.50 Revenue Estimate 388.77 M 396.38 M 429.61 M 532.83 M Revenue Actual 419.20 M 411.50 M 457.70 M 545.50 M

Stock Performance

Shares of John Bean Technologies were trading at $125.9 as of February 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. John Bean Technologies is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.