Earnings Preview: Archrock

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, February 22. Here is Benzinga's look at Archrock's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings And Revenue

Archrock EPS will likely be near $0.08 while revenue will be around $197.93 million, according to analysts. Archrock earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.3 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $245.99 million.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 73.33% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 19.54% from the year-ago period. Here is how the Archrock's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.12 0.14 0.16 EPS Actual 0.19 0.28 0.27 0.30 Revenue Estimate 209.53 M 236.82 M 239.60 M 252.25 M Revenue Actual 205.63 M 220.32 M 249.70 M 245.99 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Archrock were trading at $9.88 as of February 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.97%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Archrock is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.