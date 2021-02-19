Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Opko Health's Q4 Service Revenues More Than Double Due To COVID-19 Testing Services

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2021 6:14am   Comments
Share:
Opko Health's Q4 Service Revenues More Than Double Due To COVID-19 Testing Services
  • Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPKreported Q4 results that came in above expectations with EPS of $0.05 beating the estimate of $0.04 and sales of $494.6 million higher than the consensus of $443.1 million.
  • The growth was driven by a more than double increase in service revenues, slightly offset by lower product revenues.
  • Product revenues decreased 4% Y/Y to $30.8 million, while service revenues increased 157% to $457.9 million due to COVID-19 testing volume that was slightly offset by lower clinical test volume. Revenues from licensing and the transfer of intellectual property fell 59% to $5.9 million.
  • Opko posted a $32.3 million net income, a turnaround from a loss of $112.4 million.
  • Revenues for BioReference were up 170% to $178 million, which exceeded guidance Q3. COVID-19 PCR testing volume increased 24% sequentially. BioReference processed 4.3 million COVID-19 PCR tests during the quarter and can currently process more than 100,000 per day. It also performed 220,000 COVID-19 serology tests during the quarter.
  • Last month, BioReference had signed an agreement to provide testing for all 30 Major League Baseball teams, adding to its contracts with the National Football League, the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League, and Major League Soccer.
  • Opko Chairman and CEO Philip Frost said on the Q4 earnings conference call that the firm saw record COVID-19 PCR testing volume but noted the base business stalled toward the end of the quarter due to the surge in COVID-19 across the U.S. Sample volume in the core business was down 7%. Core business volume is expected to remain 5% to 10% lower because patients are still reluctant to visit their doctors, although trends will likely improve at a moderate pace in the second half of the year.
  • GeneDx volumes were stable in the current quarter compared to a year ago.
  • The company finished the quarter with $72.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. Opko also has availability under its current credit line with JP Morgan of $57.6 million and an unutilized $100 million credit facility.
  • For Q1 2021, the company sees revenue between $450 million and $500 million, with service revenues between $420 million and $475 million, product revenues between $27 million and $32 million. The guidance is above the analyst consensus of $437.3 million.
  • Costs and expenses are expected to be between $430 million and $460 million, with an operating profit between $20 million and $40 million.
  • Price Action: OPK closed 3.8% lower at $5.36 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OPK)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novavax Vaccine Supply Deal, Orphan Drug Designation For Travere, COVID-19 Boost For Quidel, Opko
OPKO Health: Q4 Earnings Insights
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lily-Rigel Licensing Deal, vTv Starts Early Stage Psoriasis Study, Immunic Data Readout
Earnings Scheduled For February 18, 2021
Earnings Preview for OPKO Health
The Week Ahead In Biotech: FDA Decision On G1 Therapeutics, Earnings In The Mix For Light Calendar Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Covid-19Earnings News Guidance Health Care General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com