Recap: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Q4 Earnings

Shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) increase in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 11.36% over the past year to $0.49, which missed the estimate of $0.56.

Revenue of $383,413,000 up by 15.42% year over year, which missed the estimate of $384,180,000.

Looking Ahead

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $78.64

Company's 52-week low was at $25.92

Price action over last quarter: down 24.08%

Company Description

British Columbia-based Ritchie Bros. operates the world's leading marketplace for heavy equipment. Started in 1958 as a live auctioneer of industrial equipment, it has greatly expanded its operations to include the sale of construction, agricultural, oilfield, and transportation equipment in a variety of venues. It now operates 40 live auction sites in 13 countries, along with online marketplaces, including IronPlanet, Marketplace-E, and GovPlanet. Its agricultural auctions are frequently much smaller venues and can include liquidations of single farms. In 2019, the company held 337 auctions, selling over $5 billion worth of equipment.