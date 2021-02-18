DMC Glb: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of DMC Glb (NASDAQ:BOOM) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 107.69% year over year to ($0.05), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $57,113,000 decreased by 33.87% year over year, which beat the estimate of $52,790,000.

Outlook

DMC Global Sees Q1 Sales $55M-$62M Vs. $54.99M Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2204/39911

Technicals

52-week high: $66.42

Company's 52-week low was at $20.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 65.73%

Company Description

DMC Global Inc operates a diversified family of technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial and infrastructure markets. Its business is organized into two segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. NobelClad is involved in the production of explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of corrosion-resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints. DynaEnergetics, which is the key revenue driver, designs manufactures and distributes products utilized by the oil and gas industry principally for the perforation of oil and gas wells. Its sales are from products shipped from its manufacturing facilities and distribution centers located in the United States, Germany, Canada, and Russia.