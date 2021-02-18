Texas Roadhouse: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 54.10% over the past year to $0.28, which missed the estimate of $0.49.

Revenue of $637,989,000 decreased by 12.03% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $679,080,000.

Guidance

Texas Roadhouse Sees 25-30 Company Restaurants Opening Across All Concepts

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.texasroadhouse.com%2F&eventid=2947624&sessionid=1&key=A5AC59FA61A7BC3BCC5C969D4CC369FA®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $90.00

52-week low: $25.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.32%

Company Description

Texas Roadhouse Inc is a restaurant company operating predominately in the casual dining segment. The company has over 500 restaurants in over 45 states and a few foreign countries. Revenue from external customers is derived principally from food and beverage sales.