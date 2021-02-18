Casa Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 80.00% year over year to $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $120,526,000 up by 6.76% year over year, which beat the estimate of $107,490,000.

Outlook

Casa Systems Sees FY21 Sales $425M-$445M Vs $420.95M Estimates, EPS $0.23-$0.32 Vs $0.31 Estimates

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qa6r9z9o

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $9.72

Company's 52-week low was at $1.85

Price action over last quarter: Up 83.62%

Company Overview

Casa Systems Inc is engaged in providing a suite of software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. In addition, the company offers solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks. The company focuses on creating software-centric, multi-service portfolio that enables a broad range of core and access network functions for fixed and wireless networks. The company's product line includes cable networks, IP networks, mobile network, optical networks, professional and managed services and others.