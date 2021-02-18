Arista Networks: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) moved higher by 4.9% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 8.73% year over year to $2.49, which beat the estimate of $2.39.

Revenue of $648,482,000 rose by 17.36% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $628,930,000.

Guidance

Arista Networks Sees Q1 Sales $630M-$650M Vs. $610.4M Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.arista.com%2F&eventid=2948449&sessionid=1&key=384762B197F86C61B7AADE8BDFA970BD®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $326.20

Company's 52-week low was at $156.63

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.11%

Company Description

Arista Networks is a software and hardware provider for the networking solutions sector. Operating as one business unit, software, switching, and router products are targeted for high-performance networking applications, while service revenue comes from technical support. Customer markets include data centers, enterprises, service providers, and campuses. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and generates most of its revenue in the Americas. It also sells into Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.