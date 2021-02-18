Market Overview

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Eli Lilly

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 10:18am   Comments
Looking at Q4, Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) earned $1.99 billion, a 55.84% increase from the preceding quarter. Eli Lilly also posted a total of $7.44 billion in sales, a 29.59% increase since Q3. In Q3, Eli Lilly earned $1.28 billion, and total sales reached $5.74 billion.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Eli Lilly's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, Eli Lilly posted an ROCE of 0.34%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Eli Lilly is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Eli Lilly's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Recap

Eli Lilly reported Q4 earnings per share at $2.75/share, which beat analyst predictions of $2.35/share.

 

