Earnings Outlook For Tremont Mortgage

Tremont Mortgage (NASDAQ:TRMT) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, February 19. Here is Benzinga's look at Tremont Mortgage's Q4 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Tremont Mortgage earnings will be near $0.31 per share on sales of $3.31 million, according to analysts. Tremont Mortgage EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.17. Revenue was $2.13 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would be up 82.35%. Revenue would be have grown 55.55% from the same quarter last year. Tremont Mortgage's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.18 0.19 0.18 EPS Actual 0.33 0.30 0.21 0.17 Revenue Estimate 3.28 M 2.44 M 2.32 M 2.38 M Revenue Actual 3.39 M 3.13 M 2.53 M 2.13 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Tremont Mortgage were trading at $4.42 as of February 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.5%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Tremont Mortgage is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.