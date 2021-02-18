5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the energy sector:

North American (NYSE:NOA) - P/E: 8.76 Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) - P/E: 9.97 NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) - P/E: 6.75 Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) - P/E: 2.07 Transportadora de Gas (NYSE:TGS) - P/E: 8.24

North American saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.2 in Q3 to 0.28 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.54%, which has decreased by 0.38% from 1.92% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Holly Energy Partners reported earnings per share at 0.45, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.4. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 9.52%, which has decreased by 2.12% from 11.64% last quarter.

This quarter, NACCO Industries experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.86 in Q2 and is now 1.14. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.16%, which has decreased by 0.35% from 3.51% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Teekay Tankers reported earnings per share at 0.09, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 2.39. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 10.91%, which has increased by 2.34% from last quarter's yield of 8.57%.

This quarter, Transportadora de Gas experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.17 in Q2 and is now 0.12. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.71%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 3.71% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.