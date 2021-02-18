TC Energy: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) were flat after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 25.32% over the past year to $0.99, which beat the estimate of $0.67.
Revenue of $2,576,000,000 up by 2.51% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,380,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
TC Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Feb 18, 2021
Time: 04:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.gowebcasting.com/events/transcanada-corporation/2021/02/18/2020-fourth-quarter-financial-results-conference-call/play
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $57.92
52-week low: $32.37
Price action over last quarter: Up 12.87%
Company Profile
TC Energy operates as an energy infrastructure company, consisting of pipeline and power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. TC Energy's pipeline network consists of over 92,600 kilometers (57,500 miles) of natural gas pipeline, along with 4,900 kilometers (3,000) miles) from the Keystone Pipeline system. The company also owns or has interests in 11 power generation facilities with a capacity of 6,600 megawatts.
