TC Energy: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) were flat after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 25.32% over the past year to $0.99, which beat the estimate of $0.67.

Revenue of $2,576,000,000 up by 2.51% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,380,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

TC Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 04:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.gowebcasting.com/events/transcanada-corporation/2021/02/18/2020-fourth-quarter-financial-results-conference-call/play

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $57.92

52-week low: $32.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.87%

Company Profile

TC Energy operates as an energy infrastructure company, consisting of pipeline and power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. TC Energy's pipeline network consists of over 92,600 kilometers (57,500 miles) of natural gas pipeline, along with 4,900 kilometers (3,000) miles) from the Keystone Pipeline system. The company also owns or has interests in 11 power generation facilities with a capacity of 6,600 megawatts.