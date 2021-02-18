Market Overview

Syneos Health: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 7:54am   Comments
Shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 7.77% year over year to $1.11, which beat the estimate of $1.10.

Revenue of $1,140,000,000 decreased by 6.02% year over year, which were in line with the estimate of $1,140,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $4.09 and $4.38.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $5,125,000,000 and $5,325,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h8kqo86z

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $81.35

Company's 52-week low was at $30.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 47.21%

Company Overview

Syneos is a global contract research and outsourced commercialization organization that provides services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms. Its clinical solutions segment offers early- to late-stage clinical trial support that ranges from specialized staffing models to strategic partnerships that oversee nearly all aspects of a drug program, while the company's commercialization solutions includes outsourced sales, consulting, public relations, and advertising services.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

