Recap: Waste Management Q4 Earnings

Shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) rose 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 5.04% year over year to $1.13, which beat the estimate of $1.09.

Revenue of $4,067,000,000 up by 5.75% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,970,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x576boxv

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $126.79

52-week low: $85.34

Price action over last quarter: down 1.05%

Company Description

Waste Management ranks as the largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating approximately 272 active landfills and more than 339 transfer stations (includes acquired Advanced Disposal landfills and transfer stations). The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial end markets and is also a leading recycler in North America.