Recap: Bloomin Brands Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 7:32am   Comments
Shares of Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) decreased 4.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 93.75% over the past year to $0.02, which beat the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $812,505,000 declined by 20.50% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $863,900,000.

Guidance

Bloomin Brands hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Bloomin Brands hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k8hd7kx3

Price Action

52-week high: $23.97

Company's 52-week low was at $4.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 41.50%

Company Overview

Bloomin Brands Inc operates as a casual dining restaurant company. Its brand includes Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. The company owns and operates its restaurants, and the remainder is franchised. It derives revenue mainly from the United States, but the company has a presence in Brazil and South Korea with company-owned Outbacks and Carrabbas. In addition, it also has exposure to several countries, predominantly in Asia, principally through franchising.

 

