Stepan: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) fell 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 57.78% year over year to $1.42, which beat the estimate of $1.08.

Revenue of $494,734,000 rose by 11.18% year over year, which beat the estimate of $456,200,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pn42vwjb

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $131.72

52-week low: $69.33

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.48%

Company Description

Stepan Co manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into three segments based on product type. The surfactants segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells cleaning agents used in detergents, shampoos, body wash, fabric softeners, toothpastes, and other personal-care products. Surfactants are chemical agents that affect the interaction between two surfaces. The polymers segment sells polyurethane used to manufacture rigid foam for thermal insulation, as well as phthalic anhydride used to make plastic components for the construction, automotive, and boating industries. The specialty products segment sells chemicals used in food and flavoring. Most of Stepan's revenue comes from the United States.