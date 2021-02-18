Recap: FirstEnergy Q4 Earnings
Shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 41.82% year over year to $0.32, which missed the estimate of $0.47.
Revenue of $2,537,000,000 decreased by 5.09% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,870,000,000.
Guidance
FirstEnergy sees Q1 EPS of $0.62-$0.72 and FY21 EPS of $2.40-$2.60
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Feb 18, 2021
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/fe/mediaframe/43570/indexr.html
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $52.52
Company's 52-week low was at $22.85
Price action over last quarter: Up 6.08%
Company Overview
FirstEnergy is one of the largest investor-owned utilities in the United States with 10 distribution utilities serving 6 million customers in six mid-Atlantic and Midwestern states. FirstEnergy also owns and operates one of the nation's largest transmission systems with more than 24,500 miles of lines.
