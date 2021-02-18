Recap: FirstEnergy Q4 Earnings

Shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 41.82% year over year to $0.32, which missed the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $2,537,000,000 decreased by 5.09% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,870,000,000.

Guidance

FirstEnergy sees Q1 EPS of $0.62-$0.72 and FY21 EPS of $2.40-$2.60

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/fe/mediaframe/43570/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $52.52

Company's 52-week low was at $22.85

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.08%

Company Overview

FirstEnergy is one of the largest investor-owned utilities in the United States with 10 distribution utilities serving 6 million customers in six mid-Atlantic and Midwestern states. FirstEnergy also owns and operates one of the nation's largest transmission systems with more than 24,500 miles of lines.