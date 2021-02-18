Recap: Southern Q4 Earnings

Shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 74.07% over the past year to $0.47, which beat the estimate of $0.42.

Revenue of $5,117,000,000 higher by 4.13% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $5,790,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.southerncompany.com/information-for-investors/investor-information/webcasts-and-presentations/default.aspx

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $70.37

Company's 52-week low was at $41.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.17%

Company Overview

Southern Co. is one of the largest utilities in the U.S. The company distributes electricity and natural gas to approximately 9 million customers in nine states. It owns 50 gigawatts of generating capacity, primarily for serving regulated customers in Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. Wholly owned unregulated Southern Power Co. owns over 11 gigawatts of mostly renewable energy capacity and sells the electricity primarily under long-term power sales agreements. The solar and wind farms are located in Southern's regulated jurisdictions but also in Texas, California, and other states.