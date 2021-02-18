Recap: EPAM Systems Q4 Earnings

Shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 19.87% over the past year to $1.81, which beat the estimate of $1.71.

Revenue of $723,493,000 higher by 14.34% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $704,610,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $7.20 and $7.41.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hubzouap

Price Action

52-week high: $402.62

Company's 52-week low was at $151.97

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.46%

Company Overview

EPAM Systems Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services to clients located around the world. The company offers six main services: Software Product Development, Custom Application Development, Application Testing, Enterprise Application Platforms, Application Maintenance, and Support and Infrastructure Management. The company focuses on innovative and scalable software solutions. The company uses industry standard and custom developed technology, tools, and platforms to deliver results to handle business challenges. The company primarily offers their solutions in the following industries: financial services, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, life sciences and healthcare. The majority of revenue is generated from North American clients.