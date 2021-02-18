Market Overview

NICE: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021
Shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) decreased 7.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 1.90% over the past year to $1.61, which beat the estimate of $1.55.

Revenue of $438,409,000 rose by 1.71% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $433,110,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $6.12 and $6.32.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,790,000,000 and $1,810,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a68dx22q

Price Action

52-week high: $288.73

52-week low: $110.59

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.30%

Company Description

Nice is an enterprise software company that operates in two segments: customer engagement and financial crime and compliance. The company develops on-premises and cloud software based on data analytics. In customer engagement, Nice uses its software to offer services in both workforce engagement management and contact center infrastructure (CCI), serving both niches. WEM products optimize call center efficiency, using data for call volume forecasting and scheduling. Nice's CCI products are cloud-based infrastructure products for back-end call routing. In financial crime and compliance, Nice sells anti-money-laundering, risk management, and fraud prevention software products.

 

Earnings News

