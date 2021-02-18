Cincinnati Bell: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 36.36% year over year to ($0.14), which beat the estimate of ($0.20).

Revenue of $410,300,000 higher by 5.10% year over year, which beat the estimate of $385,880,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $16.05

Company's 52-week low was at $11.66

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.92%

Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc provides wireline and wireless telecommunication services in Cincinnati, Ohio, and surrounding markets in Kentucky and Indiana. It operates business through two segments. Entertainment and Communications segment provides high speed data, video, and voice solutions to consumers and businesses over an expanding fiber network and a legacy copper network. IT Services and Hardware segment provides sale and service of efficient, end-to-end communications and IT systems and solutions across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. The company generates a substantial portion of its revenues by delivering voice and data services over access lines.