Fiverr Reports Upbeat Q4 Results, Issues Strong Guidance
- Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE: FVRR) reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 89% year-on-year to $55.9 million, above the consensus estimate of $54.1 million. Active buyers rose 45% to 3.4 million, and spend-per buyer rose 20% to $205.
- The take rate improved 40 basis points to 27.1%. The company added 30 categories during the quarter.
- The quarter marked its debut Super Bowl commercial, widening its reach.
- The gross margin improved 330 basis points to 82.6%. EBITDA stood at $4.6 million versus a negative $3.3 million in the year-ago period. The margin improved to 8.3%.
- Net income stood at $4.8 million versus a net loss of $2.7 million in the year-ago period. EPS amounted to $0.13 against a net loss per share of $0.08, beating the analyst estimate of $0.12.
- The closing cash balance stood at $268 million, and operating cash flow stood at $4.8 million.
- Fiverr expects the first quarter of FY21 revenue between $63 million and $65 million, representing an 84-90% growth, above the analyst estimate of $57.76 million. Negative EBITDA expectations fall between $3 million and $4 million.
- Price action: FVRR shares are up 3.18% at $316 in the pre-market session on the last check Thursday.
