Valmont Industries: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 32.53% over the past year to $2.20, which beat the estimate of $1.79.

Revenue of $798,377,000 up by 16.79% year over year, which beat the estimate of $724,760,000.

Outlook

Valmont Sees Q1 Sales $740M-$765M vs $708.8M Est.; Sees FY21 EPS $9.00-$9.70 vs $8.76 Est.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $229.55

52-week low: $82.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 53.42%

Company Profile

Valmont Industries Inc is a diversified global producer of fabricated metal products, steel, pole structures, towers, irrigation systems, and other components. Manufactured and engineered structures serve the global lighting and traffic, wireless communication, electrical distribution, and roadway safety industries. Other solutions help people and components move safely and effectively in an industrial, infrastructure, or commercial facility. Valmont has four operating segments: engineered support structures, utility support structures, coatings, irrigation and Other. Customers are primarily state and federal governments, contractors, utility and telecommunications, farmers, and other stakeholders in the manufacturing sector. The majority of sales derive from the United States.