Brightcove: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 133.33% year over year to $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $53,690,000 up by 12.79% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $49,790,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $0.44 and $0.56.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $211,000,000 and $217,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/umvfw9gk

Technicals

52-week high: $21.52

Company's 52-week low was at $5.44

Price action over last quarter: Up 69.96%

Company Description

Brightcove Inc is a provider of cloud-based services for the video ecosystem. The firm targets its solutions at media companies, broadcasters, publishers, and corporations. Brightcove Video Cloud is the firm's flagship product, enabling customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Video Cloud generates a significant portion of the firm's revenue through a subscription-based software-as-a-service model. Other products include Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service. It generates a large majority of its revenue in North America and Asia.