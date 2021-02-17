Recap: Mantech Intl Q4 Earnings

Shares of Mantech Intl (NASDAQ:MANT) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 9.88% over the past year to $0.89, which beat the estimate of $0.79.

Revenue of $638,784,000 rose by 5.69% year over year, which beat the estimate of $628,570,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f2jksaf3

Price Action

52-week high: $101.35

52-week low: $55.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.65%

Company Description

Mantech International Corp provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, the intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies. The company provides full-spectrum cyber, encompassing defense, resilience, offense, analytics, and compliance. It offers professional and technical solutions, and support services; command-and-control infrastructure, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms and sensors, and data services; and vulnerability assessment, insider threat protection, exposure analysis, secrecy architecture design, security policy development and implementation, lifecycle acquisition program security, anti-tamper, export compliance support, foreign disclosure, system security engineering, security awareness and training.