Recap: Mantech Intl Q4 Earnings
Shares of Mantech Intl (NASDAQ:MANT) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 9.88% over the past year to $0.89, which beat the estimate of $0.79.
Revenue of $638,784,000 rose by 5.69% year over year, which beat the estimate of $628,570,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Feb 17, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f2jksaf3
Price Action
52-week high: $101.35
52-week low: $55.25
Price action over last quarter: Up 23.65%
Company Description
Mantech International Corp provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, the intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies. The company provides full-spectrum cyber, encompassing defense, resilience, offense, analytics, and compliance. It offers professional and technical solutions, and support services; command-and-control infrastructure, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms and sensors, and data services; and vulnerability assessment, insider threat protection, exposure analysis, secrecy architecture design, security policy development and implementation, lifecycle acquisition program security, anti-tamper, export compliance support, foreign disclosure, system security engineering, security awareness and training.
