Cheesecake Factory: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 4:46pm   Comments
Shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 155.17% year over year to ($0.32), which missed the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $554,552,000 decreased by 20.10% year over year, which missed the estimate of $602,740,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.thecheesecakefactory.com%2F&eventid=2947847&sessionid=1&key=DCA45811C8D3D447344D50AF591E0CCA&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $57.20

Company's 52-week low was at $14.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 53.94%

Company Description

Cheesecake Factory owns and operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands that include The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection within the Fox Restaurants Concepts subsidiary. The company's international presence, in the Middle East and Mexico, is through licensing agreements with third parties. The company also has a bakery division that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for sale in its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers. The company has four operating business segments: The Cheesecake Factory restaurants, North Italia, other FRC, and others. Most of the company's revenue comes from The Cheesecake Factory restaurants segment.

 

