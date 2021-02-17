Medallion Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 1400.00% year over year to $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.25.

Revenue of $25,288,000 decreased by 14.43% year over year, which missed the estimate of $30,780,000.

Guidance

Medallion Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $7.10

52-week low: $1.29

Price action over last quarter: Up 152.61%

Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp is a specialty finance company that originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. Its segments include Recreation lending, Home improvement lending, Commercial lending, and Medallion lending. It offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small-scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary for new business or improvement of an existing business.Geographically, all the operations are functioned through the region of the United States.