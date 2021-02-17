Boston Beer Co: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 112.90% over the past year to $2.64, which beat the estimate of $2.62.

Revenue of $460,937,000 higher by 52.98% year over year, which beat the estimate of $453,240,000.

Outlook

Boston Beer Sees FY2021 Non-GAAP EPS $20-$24 Vs Est $22.88

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/bostonbeer20210217/en

Technicals

52-week high: $1182.51

52-week low: $290.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.23%

Company Overview

Boston Beer is a leader in U.S. high-end malt beverages and adjacent categories, with strong positions in craft beer, hard cider, and hard seltzer. The firm sells an array of flavor variants and package sizes, predominantly centered around four priority brands: Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Twisted Tea, and Truly Hard Seltzer. Its drinks are produced in both company-owned breweries as well as through third-party contract arrangements, and while the company primarily goes to market through independent wholesalers (as mandated by law), it operates a fairly large salesforce to induce demand across the value chain (distributors, retailers, and drinkers). The preponderance of revenue is generated domestically.