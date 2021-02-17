Grand Canyon Education: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 15.95% year over year to $1.89, which beat the estimate of $1.79.

Revenue of $238,200,000 higher by 11.70% year over year, which beat the estimate of $236,270,000.

Outlook

Grand Canyon Education Sees Q1 Sales $235M, Adj. EPS $1.67; Q2 Sales $203M, Adj. EPS $1.09; Q3 Sales $221M, Adj. EPS $1.32; Q4 Sales $266M, Adj. EPS $2.11

Grand Canyon Education Sees FY21 Sales $925M vs $924.11M Estimate, Adj. EPS $6.19 vs $6.11 Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h2gkdbem

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $107.51

52-week low: $57.89

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.28%

Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education Inc is an American for-profit educational company that operates a private university in Phoenix, Arizona, as well as online educational programs. The company offers undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs, including business, education, nursing and health, and liberal arts. Grand Canyon Education's on-campus program enrolls approximately 15,000 students, while its online program enrolls over 50,000 students. The university's undergraduate programs enroll approximately 60% of its overall student base and is the largest revenue driver for the company.