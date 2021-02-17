Market Overview

Recap: MagnaChip Semiconductor Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 4:15pm   Comments
Shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) rose after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 25.00% year over year to $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $142,945,000 declined by 28.52% year over year, which beat the estimate of $124,400,000.

Outlook

MagnaChip Sees Q1 Sales $119M-$124M vs $116.57M Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zmadfmku

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $20.31

52-week low: $6.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 47.12%

Company Description

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The company's product portfolio consists of large display solutions, mobile display solutions, sensor solutions, LED solutions, mobile solutions, and power conversions. The company operates in two major segments Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group. Its operations are spread across Korea, Asia Pacific, United States, and Europe.

 

