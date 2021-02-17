Earnings Preview for OPKO Health

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 18. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for OPKO Health's Q4 earnings.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect OPKO Health earnings of $0.04 per share. Revenue will likely be around $443.10 million, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, OPKO Health reported EPS of $0.03 on revenue of $224.30 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 233.33%. Revenue would be up 97.55% from the same quarter last year. OPKO Health's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.04 -0.07 -0.09 -0.09 EPS Actual 0.04 0.05 -0.09 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 374.36 M 245.60 M 216.86 M 216.07 M Revenue Actual 428.10 M 301.20 M 211.50 M 224.30 M

Stock Performance

Shares of OPKO Health were trading at $5.66 as of February 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 253.16%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. OPKO Health is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.