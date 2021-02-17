ReWalk Robotics's Earnings Outlook

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 18. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

ReWalk Robotics EPS will likely be near $0.14 while revenue will be around $1.50 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, ReWalk Robotics reported a loss per share of $0.43 on sales of $1.18 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 67.44%. Revenue would be up 27.01% from the year-ago period. Here is how the ReWalk Robotics's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.27 -0.26 -0.36 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.22 -0.37 -0.43 Revenue Estimate 1.10 M 800.00 K 2.20 M 2.40 M Revenue Actual 747.00 K 1.67 M 760.00 K 1.18 M

Over the last 52-week period, shares of ReWalk Robotics are up 511.72%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. ReWalk Robotics is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.