Earnings Outlook for Appian

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 18. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Appian's per-share loss will be near $0.17 on sales of $73.96 million, according to Wall Street analysts. In the same quarter last year, Appian posted a loss of $0.11 per share on sales of $68.62 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 54.55% decrease for the company. Sales would be up 7.79% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.25 -0.20 -0.14 EPS Actual 0 -0.12 -0.12 -0.11 Revenue Estimate 70.87 M 61.07 M 70.59 M 69.74 M Revenue Actual 77.30 M 66.78 M 78.86 M 68.62 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Appian were trading at $222.71 as of February 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 244.81%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Appian is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.