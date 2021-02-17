Wingstop: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 28.57% year over year to $0.18, which missed the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $63,282,000 higher by 18.98% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $64,140,000.

Guidance

Wingstop reaffirmed three-to-five year outlook.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.wingstop.com%2F&eventid=2947773&sessionid=1&key=15A94147B0B5F07365203FC823B50385®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $172.87

52-week low: $44.27

Price action over last quarter: Up 40.42%

Company Profile

Wingstop Inc is a high-growth franchisor and operator of restaurants that specialize in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. The company dialect has 11 proprietary flavors, which range from extremely hot to mild, Atomic, Mango Habanero, Cajun, Original Hot, Louisiana Rub, Mild, Hickory Smoked BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parmesan, Hawaiian, and Teriyaki.