Recap: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 20.00% over the past year to $0.36, which beat the estimate of $0.29.

Revenue of $116,680,000 decreased by 7.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $111,950,000.

Guidance

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals sees FY21 sales of $370 million-$385 million.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.ironwoodpharma.com%2F&eventid=2947776&sessionid=1&key=153F6F09E2296603D1F9C9B2F21B97AC®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $13.07

52-week low: $7.99

Price action over last quarter: down 6.09%

Company Description

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company that operates a human therapeutics segment. The company is focused on advancing innovative product opportunities in areas of large unmet need, including irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, chronic idiopathic constipation, hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout, uncontrolled gastroesophageal reflux disease, and vascular and fibrotic diseases. The company considers collaborative licenses, commercial agreements, and acquisition investment to be potential components of its operational growth strategy for expanding its research, development, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities.