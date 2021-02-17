Recap: Macquarie Infrastructure Q4 Earnings

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) fell 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 200.00% year over year to ($0.18), which may not compare to the estimate of $0.27.

Revenue of $220,000,000 decreased by 48.11% year over year, which missed the estimate of $339,400,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Macquarie Infrastructure hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.micinc.com/investor-center.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $45.56

52-week low: $12.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.70%

Company Description

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp is a diversified business company. The company's operating segment includes International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT); Atlantic Aviation; MIC Hawaii and Corporate and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Atlantic Aviation segment. Atlantic Aviation segment is a provider of fuel, terminal, aircraft hangaring, and other services primarily to owners and operators of general aviation (GA) jet aircraft. The company serves corporations, government agencies, and individual customers primarily in the United States.