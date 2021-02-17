Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Macquarie Infrastructure Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 7:49am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) fell 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 200.00% year over year to ($0.18), which may not compare to the estimate of $0.27.

Revenue of $220,000,000 decreased by 48.11% year over year, which missed the estimate of $339,400,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Macquarie Infrastructure hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.micinc.com/investor-center.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $45.56

52-week low: $12.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.70%

Company Description

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp is a diversified business company. The company's operating segment includes International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT); Atlantic Aviation; MIC Hawaii and Corporate and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Atlantic Aviation segment. Atlantic Aviation segment is a provider of fuel, terminal, aircraft hangaring, and other services primarily to owners and operators of general aviation (GA) jet aircraft. The company serves corporations, government agencies, and individual customers primarily in the United States.

 

Related Articles (MIC)

Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Macquarie Infrastructure
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
50 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com