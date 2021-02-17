Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Shopify Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 7:34am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) moved higher by 1.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 236.17% year over year to $1.58, which beat the estimate of $1.25.

Revenue of $977,744,000 rose by 93.55% year over year, which beat the estimate of $910,220,000.

Looking Ahead

Shopify hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/shopify/mediaframe/42785/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $1499.75

52-week low: $305.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 61.01%

Company Overview

Shopify offers an e-commerce platform primarily to small and midsize businesses. The firm has two segments: subscription solutions (43% of fiscal 2018 revenue) and merchant solutions (57% of fiscal 2018 revenue). The subscription solutions segment allows Shopify merchants to conduct e-commerce on a variety of platforms, including the company's website, physical stores, pop-up stores, kiosks, social networks (Facebook), and Amazon. Merchant solutions are add-on products for the platform that facilitate e-commerce and include Shopify Payments, Shopify Shipping, and Shopify Capital.

 

Related Articles (SHOP)

Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2021
Amazon Acquires Shopify Competitor Selz
Shortened Presidents' Day Week – The Market 411
What You Need To Know In Options This Week: Palantir, Shopify, Roku, Walmart And More
Earnings Season Continues With Walmart, Deere Among This Week's Headliners
Record Run For Stocks Seems To Cool Slightly Ahead Of Long Weekend
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com