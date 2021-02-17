Recap: EQT Q4 Earnings
Shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) rose 3.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 33.33% over the past year to ($0.02), which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.25).
Revenue of $1,253,000,000 rose by 23.94% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $891,330,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
EQT hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Feb 17, 2021
Time: 10:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.eqt.com%2F&eventid=2948548&sessionid=1&key=28F2F010821CD1BBC648558AE690E6BC®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $18.66
52-week low: $4.21
Price action over last quarter: Up 14.43%
Company Overview
EQT Corporation is an independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica Shales in the Appalachian Basin. The firm is dedicated to responsibly developing its asset base and being the operator of choice for its stakeholders. By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology, and sustainability, EQT seeks to continuously improve the way the company produces environmentally responsible, reliable, and low-cost energy.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News