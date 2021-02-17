Recap: EQT Q4 Earnings

Shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) rose 3.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 33.33% over the past year to ($0.02), which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.25).

Revenue of $1,253,000,000 rose by 23.94% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $891,330,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

EQT hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.eqt.com%2F&eventid=2948548&sessionid=1&key=28F2F010821CD1BBC648558AE690E6BC®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $18.66

52-week low: $4.21

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.43%

Company Overview

EQT Corporation is an independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica Shales in the Appalachian Basin. The firm is dedicated to responsibly developing its asset base and being the operator of choice for its stakeholders. By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology, and sustainability, EQT seeks to continuously improve the way the company produces environmentally responsible, reliable, and low-cost energy.