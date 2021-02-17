Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Blucora: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 7:52am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) rose 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 90.00% over the past year to ($0.19), which beat the estimate of ($0.30).

Revenue of $155,157,000 higher by 3.84% year over year, which beat the estimate of $146,920,000.

Outlook

Blucora sees Q1 wealth management revenues of $150 million-$155.5 million.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ewf6zkcu

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $24.50

Company's 52-week low was at $8.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 44.45%

Company Overview

Blucora Inc is a provider of technology-enabled financial solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. Its products and services in wealth management and tax preparation, through HD Vest, Inc. and TaxAct, Inc, help consumers to manage their financial lives. HD Vest provides wealth management solutions to financial advisors and their clients through an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to assist in making each financial advisor a financial service center for his/her clients. TaxAct provides affordable digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals.

 

Related Articles (BCOR)

Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2021
Earnings Outlook for Blucora
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com