Blucora: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) rose 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 90.00% over the past year to ($0.19), which beat the estimate of ($0.30).

Revenue of $155,157,000 higher by 3.84% year over year, which beat the estimate of $146,920,000.

Outlook

Blucora sees Q1 wealth management revenues of $150 million-$155.5 million.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ewf6zkcu

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $24.50

Company's 52-week low was at $8.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 44.45%

Company Overview

Blucora Inc is a provider of technology-enabled financial solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. Its products and services in wealth management and tax preparation, through HD Vest, Inc. and TaxAct, Inc, help consumers to manage their financial lives. HD Vest provides wealth management solutions to financial advisors and their clients through an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to assist in making each financial advisor a financial service center for his/her clients. TaxAct provides affordable digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals.