Recap: Encore Wire Q4 Earnings

Shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 134.00% over the past year to $1.17, which beat the estimate of $0.68.

Revenue of $380,823,000 rose by 26.00% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $334,190,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $65.22

Company's 52-week low was at $38.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 39.53%

Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp is engaged in manufacturing electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The company's principal customers are wholesale electrical distributors, who sell building wire and a variety of other products to electrical contractors. Encore offers an electrical building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, RHH/RHW-2 and other types of wire products, including tray cable, metal-clad and armored cable.