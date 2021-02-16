Innospec: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 13.61% over the past year to $1.27, which beat the estimate of $0.71.

Revenue of $310,800,000 decreased by 20.45% year over year, which beat the estimate of $284,500,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $106.91

52-week low: $56.71

Price action over last quarter: Up 39.14%

Company Profile

Innospec Inc manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and fuel additives. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The fuel specialties segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells products used to improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance, and reduce emissions for automobiles, boats, and airplanes. It also sells products used by oil field services providers in the extraction of oil and gas. The performance chemicals segment sells products to the personal-care industry. The octane additives segment sells tetraethyl lead used in automotive gasoline primarily to state-owned refineries in Northern Africa. The Oilfield Services segment develops and markets products to prevent loss of mud.